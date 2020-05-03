JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.7% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,908,541,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,859.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,216,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,391 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,039,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,661,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,932 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,845,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,548,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,579 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.56.

NYSE:JPM opened at $93.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

