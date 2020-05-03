Kearny Financial Corp. Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Kearny Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kearny Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $43.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.20 million.

KRNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Kearny Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kearny Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kearny Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of KRNY stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $754.54 million, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.03. Kearny Financial has a 52 week low of $7.29 and a 52 week high of $14.40.

In other news, Director Catherine A. Lawton purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $110,300.00. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRNY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kearny Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,497,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Kearny Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Kearny Financial by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 509,102 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after buying an additional 82,765 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kearny Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,007 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,475,000 after buying an additional 44,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Kearny Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,339 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after buying an additional 42,871 shares during the last quarter. 65.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

