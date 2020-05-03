Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Trims Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 2.3% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $12,868,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $130.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The company has a market cap of $183.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.19.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cfra raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.21.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

