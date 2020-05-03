Kelly Services (KELYB) to Release Earnings on Monday

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 4th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 2.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:KELYB opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.31 million, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.17. Kelly Services has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $29.43.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

