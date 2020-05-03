KeyCorp Comments on Packaging Corp Of America’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) – KeyCorp reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $5.25 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.45. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Packaging Corp Of America’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Get Packaging Corp Of America alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Packaging Corp Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.39.

PKG stock opened at $94.75 on Friday. Packaging Corp Of America has a 52-week low of $71.05 and a 52-week high of $114.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.29.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Packaging Corp Of America news, Director Robert C. Lyons purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.88 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,808.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corp Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corp Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.