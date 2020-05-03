KeyCorp Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CNX Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.09). KeyCorp also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.50. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James raised shares of CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $7.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNX Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.73.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.68. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $14.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 40.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 480.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 422,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,717 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

