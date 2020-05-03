Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €50.00 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KGX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Baader Bank set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Kion Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €54.63 ($63.52).

Get Kion Group alerts:

Shares of KGX opened at €45.31 ($52.69) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €41.12 and a 200-day moving average price of €54.08. Kion Group has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($95.14).

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

Further Reading: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.