KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $0.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.98% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. is a pharmaceutical company which focused on the development of therapeutic candidates. The company’s product candidate consists of KIT-302, is formulated for treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension, which can be pre-existing or caused by the treatment for OA. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. is based in Jerusalem, Israel. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

NASDAQ KTOV opened at $0.35 on Friday. KITOV PHARMA LT/S has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 3.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average is $0.62.

Kitov Pharma Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The company's lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study.

