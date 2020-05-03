KLA (KLAC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.38 per share for the quarter. KLA has set its Q3 guidance at 2.04-2.82 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect KLA to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $150.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.42. KLA has a 1-year low of $101.34 and a 1-year high of $184.50.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group raised shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.56.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total transaction of $646,476.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.35, for a total transaction of $99,326.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,217.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,639 shares of company stock worth $1,570,577. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

