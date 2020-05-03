Klingman & Associates LLC Acquires 1,452 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,115,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019,413 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,632,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674,009 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,315,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,650 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,910,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,040,997,000 after purchasing an additional 157,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $3,055,993,000. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.09.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $43.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $196.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $80.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In related news, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

