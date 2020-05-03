KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Acquires 25,048 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,048 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.7% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $56.83 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.58. The company has a market capitalization of $237.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

