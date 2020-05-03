KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $2.26 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1,636.1% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,622 shares of company stock worth $6,837,684. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.97.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $57.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.21. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

