Laurentian Boosts Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$125.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price objective hoisted by Laurentian from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CJT. Echelon Wealth Partners lowered shares of Cargojet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of Cargojet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$95.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cargojet has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$121.11.

Cargojet has a 1-year low of C$67.87 and a 1-year high of C$141.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$105.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$105.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.36.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.28). The business had revenue of C$139.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$142.26 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cargojet will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

