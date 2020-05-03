LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 12,536 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 103.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 12,536 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,392,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Cfra lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Argus downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.09.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $43.14 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $80.26. The firm has a market cap of $196.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

