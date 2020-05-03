LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Has $2.74 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,531 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.6% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 63,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 27,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the first quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 15,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

PG opened at $116.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.15 and its 200 day moving average is $120.82. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.00, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.91%.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $3,059,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,046,461. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $417,235,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,846.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock valued at $887,693,596 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

