LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 2,245 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 1.1% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth $35,000. grace capital bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

T opened at $29.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.20. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Insiders have bought 142,754 shares of company stock worth $5,037,180 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

