Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 453,106 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,503 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Lennar worth $17,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the first quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth $278,000. First American Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Lennar by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 99,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Lennar by 23.4% in the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 95,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 18,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Lennar by 2.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 50,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. ValuEngine lowered Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $65.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $49.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $71.38.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.43. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.71%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

