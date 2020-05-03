Liberum Capital Downgrades Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) to Hold

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) was downgraded by equities researchers at Liberum Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 1,540 ($20.26) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 2,075 ($27.30). Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.32% from the stock’s previous close.

HL has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,210 ($15.92) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 2,070 ($27.23) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,315 ($17.30) to GBX 1,260 ($16.57) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,820 ($23.94) to GBX 1,440 ($18.94) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,588.09 ($20.89).

LON HL opened at GBX 1,435 ($18.88) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,419.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,686.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.00. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,147 ($15.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,447 ($32.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.68.

In other news, insider Stephen Robertson bought 2,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,682 ($22.13) per share, with a total value of £49,736.74 ($65,425.86).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

