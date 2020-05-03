Liberum Capital Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Intu Properties (LON:INTU)

Intu Properties (LON:INTU)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Intu Properties to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Intu Properties from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 20 ($0.26) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of GBX 35.46 ($0.47).

Shares of INTU opened at GBX 6.05 ($0.08) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 22.94. Intu Properties has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.11 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 100.65 ($1.32). The firm has a market cap of $75.21 million and a P/E ratio of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.93, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.35.

About Intu Properties

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including eight of the top-20, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

