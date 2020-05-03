Liberum Capital Reiterates Under Review Rating for Ryanair (LON:RYA)

Ryanair (LON:RYA)‘s stock had its “under review” rating restated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ryanair to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 17 ($0.22) to GBX 13 ($0.17) in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

RYA stock opened at GBX 9.66 ($0.13) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.08. Ryanair has a 1 year low of GBX 8.05 ($0.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,251.50 ($16.46). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 87.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 305.07. The firm has a market cap of $105.22 million and a PE ratio of 10.50.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

