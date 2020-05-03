LifeVantage (LFVN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LFVN opened at $16.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.01. LifeVantage has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $221.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised LifeVantage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

In related news, insider Justin Rose sold 2,500 shares of LifeVantage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darren Jay Jensen sold 4,500 shares of LifeVantage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $51,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,561,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,750 shares of company stock worth $170,510 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin care products. The company offers Protandim, a scientifically-validated dietary supplement; LifeVantage TrueScience, an anti-aging skin care product; Axio, a line of energy drink mixes; Omega+, a fish oil dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and Vitamin D3; and PhysIQ, a weight management system, as well as Petandim for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to treat oxidative stress in dogs.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.