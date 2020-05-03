Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Given a C$7.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) received a C$7.00 price target from analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.58% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LUN. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.40 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.17.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

TSE LUN opened at C$6.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion and a PE ratio of 29.21. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$4.08 and a 52 week high of C$8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.90.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$750.23 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

See Also: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.