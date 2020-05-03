Manitou Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 1,406 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,286 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 0.3% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,741 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Facebook by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,358,554,000 after acquiring an additional 881,118 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,006,041,000 after acquiring an additional 409,290 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Facebook by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,585,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,542 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,189,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,275,066,000 after acquiring an additional 781,073 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $202.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $224.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.58.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FB. Pivotal Research raised shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.56.

In other Facebook news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total transaction of $55,897.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,482 shares of company stock worth $17,452,086 over the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

