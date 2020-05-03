Manitou Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 44,710 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,348,000. Home Depot makes up 2.5% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,558,090,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $563,212,000 after buying an additional 1,112,175 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 22,049.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,213,000 after buying an additional 915,716 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,218,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,139,473,000 after buying an additional 605,158 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,655,255,000 after buying an additional 586,305 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura Securities increased their price objective on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.20.

HD stock opened at $218.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.20 and a 200-day moving average of $219.77. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $247.36. The firm has a market cap of $236.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

