Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) – SunTrust Banks dropped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Mantech International in a report released on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.79. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Mantech International in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mantech International from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mantech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mantech International from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.17.

Shares of NASDAQ MANT opened at $75.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.26 and its 200 day moving average is $77.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.73. Mantech International has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $93.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.29 million. Mantech International had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.99%.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $311,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,623.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Kerr bought 449 shares of Mantech International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.35 per share, for a total transaction of $30,240.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,745.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mantech International in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Mantech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Mantech International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Mantech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Mantech International by 435.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

