Marine Products Corp. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:MPX)

Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marine Products in a report issued on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marine Products’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

MPX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marine Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marine Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

MPX stock opened at $9.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average is $12.86. The stock has a market cap of $330.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.11. Marine Products has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $18.43.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $59.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.16 million. Marine Products had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 9.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Marine Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $884,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Marine Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Marine Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Marine Products by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 46,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Marine Products by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Marine Products’s payout ratio is currently 57.83%.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. The company provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex jet boats and the Surf Series, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

