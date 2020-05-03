Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,676,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,412,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206,455 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $457,278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,667,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,979,000 after buying an additional 833,612 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,342,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,709,286,000 after buying an additional 695,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,054,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $897,404,000 after buying an additional 487,837 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMC opened at $97.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.62 and a 200-day moving average of $104.43. The company has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.33 and a 1 year high of $119.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $712,997.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMC. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cfra raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.91.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

