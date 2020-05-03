Masonite International (DOOR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Masonite International has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 4.25-5.25 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $4.25-5.25 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Masonite International had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $531.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Masonite International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Masonite International stock opened at $56.74 on Friday. Masonite International has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $89.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 1.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DOOR shares. Wedbush cut their price target on Masonite International from $95.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Masonite International from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Masonite International from $100.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Nomura Securities upped their price target on Masonite International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.20.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.