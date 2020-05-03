Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.12 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mastercard in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer analyst G. Greene now expects that the credit services provider will earn $2.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.16. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

MA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $334.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.28.

Shares of MA opened at $268.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $276.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $251.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.97. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $319,590.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,518 shares of company stock valued at $27,882,820 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,884,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,156,679,000 after buying an additional 470,845 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,930,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,027,054,000 after acquiring an additional 143,079 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,804,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,316,366,000 after acquiring an additional 62,592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,038,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,183,742,000 after purchasing an additional 367,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,483,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,727,324,000 after purchasing an additional 772,021 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

