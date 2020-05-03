Match Group (MTCH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Match Group to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $547.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.85 million. Match Group had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 237.44%. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect Match Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MTCH opened at $74.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.52. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.74 and a fifty-two week high of $95.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.05 and its 200-day moving average is $73.33.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Match Group from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Nomura Securities upped their target price on Match Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.16.

In related news, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 144,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $11,011,273.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 207,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,877,669.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

