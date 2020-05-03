Medica Group (LON:MGP) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Medica Group (LON:MGP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 126 ($1.66) price target on shares of Medica Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of Medica Group stock opened at GBX 126.50 ($1.66) on Friday. Medica Group has a 12-month low of GBX 88 ($1.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 168.50 ($2.22). The company has a market cap of $141.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 113.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 138.45.

In related news, insider Robert Lavis bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of £76,500 ($100,631.41).

Medica Group Company Profile

Medica Group Plc provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts and other customers in the United Kingdom. It offers same day routine teleradiology, radiographer plain film, NightHawk emergency CT and MR reporting, Dayhawk fast daytime, and CT colonography reporting services. The company also provides audit services, such as cause for concern audit, departmental quality assurance, and ongoing CT, MR, plain film, and ultrasound audit services; and specialist services.

