Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) Given a €110.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) has been given a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €128.00 ($148.84) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($113.95) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €119.00 ($138.37) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €107.79 ($125.33).

Shares of FRA:MRK opened at €106.10 ($123.37) on Friday. Merck KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a fifty-two week high of €115.00 ($133.72). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €95.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of €106.67.

About Merck KGaA

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

