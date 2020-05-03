MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 13.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Argus cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra cut shares of MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.42.

NYSE MGM opened at $15.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.29.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.13). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle purchased 8,300 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,760. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister purchased 100,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.97 per share, with a total value of $1,097,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,322,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,502,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 834,832 shares of company stock valued at $10,178,535. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,870,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,850,000 after purchasing an additional 718,276 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 236,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,874,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 41,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,406,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,078,000 after buying an additional 903,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

