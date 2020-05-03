Mizuho Lowers QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $91.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on QCOM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cowen increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura Securities assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.26.

QCOM stock opened at $75.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.36. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.76 and its 200-day moving average is $82.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 63.16% and a net margin of 16.36%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 61,514 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $846,000. Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,610 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

