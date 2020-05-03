Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by Torray LLC

Torray LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,566 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,779,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,258,346,000 after acquiring an additional 107,899 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,663,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $428,391,000 after acquiring an additional 179,467 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,399,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,541,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,450,000 after acquiring an additional 516,458 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,452,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,093,000 after acquiring an additional 166,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 2,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $506,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.33, for a total value of $130,842.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,088 shares of company stock worth $28,987,460 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $138.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.70. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $120.77 and a 12 month high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 136.86% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.66.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

