Mueller Water Products (MWA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Mueller Water Products has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Mueller Water Products to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MWA stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. Mueller Water Products has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $12.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average is $10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MWA shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.14.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Jerry W. Kolb sold 33,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $393,658.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $320,922.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bernard G. Rethore bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

