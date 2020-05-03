National Bank Financial Boosts Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target to C$30.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$28.50 to C$30.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Boralex from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. CIBC raised their target price on Boralex from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on Boralex from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Boralex from C$23.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Boralex from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a C$32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$30.83.

Boralex has a 12-month low of C$17.91 and a 12-month high of C$32.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$26.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.83, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$179.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$176.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

