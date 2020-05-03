National Bank Financial Reiterates “C$3.00” Price Target for Aimia (TSE:AIM)

National Bank Financial set a C$3.00 price objective on Aimia (TSE:AIM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AIM. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Aimia from C$4.50 to C$3.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Aimia from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

TSE AIM opened at C$2.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.46 million and a P/E ratio of 0.27. Aimia has a 52-week low of C$1.60 and a 52-week high of C$4.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Aimia (TSE:AIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$35.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aimia will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aimia

Aimia Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a data-driven marketing and loyalty analytics company worldwide. It operates through Coalitions, and Insights & Loyalty Solutions segments. The company owns and operates the Aeroplan Program, a coalition loyalty program in Canada, as well as non-platform based loyalty services business.

