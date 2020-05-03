NCR (NYSE:NCR) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

NCR (NYSE:NCR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $20.00. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NCR from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of NCR from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of NCR from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. NCR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

NCR stock opened at $18.02 on Friday. NCR has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $35.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). NCR had a return on equity of 49.56% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. NCR’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NCR will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James Bedore acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.49 per share, for a total transaction of $48,972.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,037.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre J. Fernandez acquired 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,610.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,035.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of NCR by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in shares of NCR by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 27,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,152,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of NCR by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,274,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skyline Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of NCR by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 263,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,261,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

