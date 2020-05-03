New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 4,400 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Incyte worth $19,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Incyte in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 2,122.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

INCY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Incyte from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $97.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.24 and its 200 day moving average is $82.78. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $62.48 and a 52 week high of $104.81.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Incyte had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $579.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 17,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,604,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Trower sold 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $114,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,246,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,129 shares of company stock worth $3,143,044 over the last three months. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.