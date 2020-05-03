New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,686,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 334,300 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 0.9% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of AT&T worth $311,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. grace capital purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other AT&T news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 142,754 shares of company stock worth $5,037,180. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.15.

Shares of T stock opened at $29.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.