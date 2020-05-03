New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 264,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $19,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RSG shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Republic Services from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.45.

In other news, EVP Brian A. Bales sold 21,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total value of $2,116,080.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,640.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramon A. Rodriguez sold 4,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $414,598.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,334 shares of company stock worth $3,198,724. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RSG opened at $77.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.60. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $100.91.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 13.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

