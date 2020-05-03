New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Ameriprise Financial worth $18,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 274.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Interstate Bank increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.10.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $111.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.01 and a 1-year high of $180.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.79.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 14.60%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 15.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $9,254,748.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,433 shares in the company, valued at $12,319,497.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randy Kupper sold 7,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $1,248,113.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,837.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,805 shares of company stock worth $10,595,994. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.