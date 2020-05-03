New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 974,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Weyerhaeuser worth $16,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WY. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $89,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,904.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Wold purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $35,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,588 shares in the company, valued at $351,604.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,680. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $17.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.61. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of -163.36 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.79.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.