New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 1,041 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 439,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Realty Income worth $21,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,480,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,756,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,869,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,083,000 after acquiring an additional 966,903 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,613,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,815,967,000 after acquiring an additional 732,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,085,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,537,000 after acquiring an additional 467,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

O has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Realty Income from $84.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Realty Income from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.07.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $51.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Realty Income Corp has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $84.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.94.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.16 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.34%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

