New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 21,100 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,311 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 21,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Best Buy worth $20,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.50.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $72.26 on Friday. Best Buy Co Inc has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $91.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.15. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.24%.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 806 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $43,862.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,855.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,179 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $80,136.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,296.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,602 shares of company stock valued at $3,536,169 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

