New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,300 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $17,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,075,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $556,476,000 after acquiring an additional 10,854 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Align Technology by 3.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Align Technology by 21.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 9,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Align Technology from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $275.00 to $258.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.33.

In related news, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $383,502.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,169.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total value of $203,435.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $203.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $127.88 and a one year high of $334.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.98.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.27). Align Technology had a return on equity of 137.36% and a net margin of 78.42%. The firm had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

