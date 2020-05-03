New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 320,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $21,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Andra AP fonden increased its position in Microchip Technology by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 16,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 512.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in Microchip Technology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 21,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 100,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,529,000 after purchasing an additional 20,244 shares in the last quarter.

MCHP opened at $81.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.60. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $112.47.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

MCHP has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.90.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $413,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $181,699.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

