OptimizeRx (OPRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect OptimizeRx to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $7.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 million. On average, analysts expect OptimizeRx to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $9.34 on Friday. OptimizeRx has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $17.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.26 million, a P/E ratio of -42.45 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.04.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OPRX. ValuEngine lowered OptimizeRx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptimizeRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on OptimizeRx from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

