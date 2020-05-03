Oxford BioMedica’s (OXB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Oxford BioMedica (LON:OXB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their price target on shares of Oxford BioMedica from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 1,090 ($14.34) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

Shares of OXB stock opened at GBX 720 ($9.47) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $553.74 million and a P/E ratio of -62.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 600.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 610.55. Oxford BioMedica has a one year low of GBX 356.73 ($4.69) and a one year high of GBX 793 ($10.43).

In related news, insider Lorenzo Tallarigo bought 367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 729 ($9.59) per share, for a total transaction of £2,675.43 ($3,519.38). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,287 shares of company stock valued at $802,233.

Oxford BioMedica Company Profile

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various cancers, Parkinson's, central nervous system disorders, and ocular conditions in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Platform and Product segments.

